25 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Uganda Bus Accident Survivals Arrives

By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — Five people injured in a grisly car accident occurred in Uganda last week have arrived on Monday, September 25.

The survivals are among relatives of the former deputy minister of Industries and Trade Mr Gregory Teu.

The five were in the company of 13 other people who died on the spot after the min bus in which they were traveling was hit by a lorry.

They were coming from a wedding party of their relative, Dr Annettle Ibingira.

The deceased body were buried last week. The deceased bodies were brought home and buried last week.

The survivals who arrived today are Esther Alex, Irine Lyatuu, Severina Sanga, Erasto Teu and Dativa Shayo.

Speaking at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), the deputy minister for Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, Dr Susan Kolimba said she was relieved that they were doing well.

"We will take them by army ambulance to Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) for further treatment," she said.

Dr Kolimba asked journalists to give them space and time and not press to interview them, claiming they were not to be told of deaths of their relatives.

"There are not in good condition... they will be told after being counselled by experts," she said.

Meanwhile, Severina's mother, Enea Nsemo thanked the governments of Uganda and Tanzania for taking care of them.

