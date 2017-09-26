Tanzania: Kenyan Chief Justice Maraga in Dar es Salaam for Conference

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/The Nation

Chief Justice David Maraga leaves Nairobi Central SDA Church on September 2, 2017 after attending service.

Dar es Salaam — Kenyan Chief Justice David Maraga is in Tanzania for a four-day Commonwealth Magistrates and Judges Association (CMJA) Conference, which is being held at the Bank of Tanzania Conference Centre in the city.

Justice Maraga led a team of Kenya's Supreme Court judges to nullify President Uhuru Kenyatta's this year presidential victory. His introduction by Chief Justice of Tanzania, Prof Ibrahim Juma, at the conference was greeted by thunderous cheers from other judicial officers attending the conference.

"I must also make special mention of Chief Justice of Kenya, Justice David Kenani Maraga, who has made it to this conference. This is after spending over 11 hours on September 20, 2017 to deliver landmark majority and minority decisions of the Supreme Court of Kenya. We are deeply honoured by your presence, Mr David Maraga," Prof Juma said when he introduced him to other participants.

Serving as a High Court judge before he was promoted to the Court of Appeal and lately as Kenyan Chief Justice, Maraga had a good record and is regarded as one of the foremost authorities on electoral law, a subject on which he has also done some writing. It is also an area in which none of his decisions has ever been overturned on appeal. He became Chief Justice of Kenya after the retirement of memorable Willy Mutunga, the first Chief Justice selected by the Judicial Service Commission, as required by the country's new Constitution, 2010.

This year's CMJA conference theme "Building an Effective, Accountable and Inclusive Judiciary," has brought a number of judicial officers mainly Chief Justices, magistrates and judges from Commonwealth countries to share their experience and initiatives. The conference started yesterday and closes on Thursday.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the CMJA conference yesterday, Vice President of United Republic of Tanzania Samia Hassan said African developing countries' judiciary like Tanzania's was inadequately funded, as a result there was ineffective performance of judicial functions.

Ms Hassan was the guest of honor at this year's CMJA conference taking place in Dar es Salaam. This is the second time, the CMJA conference is being held in Africa.

"A shortage of budget allocations or incompetence among the magistrates and judges is still a key challenge facing the judiciary, which results in delays of cases in developing countries like Tanzania," she noted.

She added: "Inadequate budget allocations in most developing countries deny the judiciary capacity to effectively and efficiently perform professional duties."

However, Ms Hassan assured the judicial officers of the government's commitment to supporting the judiciary in Tanzania to ensure it was free from corruption. She also assured them of government's adherence to the rule of law.

Ms Hassan noted that the government of Tanzania in collaboration with the judiciary of Tanzania had embarked on the establishment and implementation of initiatives (strategic plans) to enable the judiciary to become more effective, efficient and accountable in the fight against corruption and case delays.

"Resolutions that will be generated as result of this conference will help improve the judiciary capacity in our countries," she explained.

For his part, Tanzanian Chief Justice, Prof Juma, said he was optimistic that a four-day CMJA conference would give magistrates and judges an opportunity to share their experience and initiatives on the development of judiciary capacity in their respective countries.

"In Tanzania, the judiciary has embarked on a strategic plan to make it more effective, efficient and accountable," he noted.