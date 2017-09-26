25 September 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Operation Vala Madi Again Yield Positive Results

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The continuous operations that are being conducted along the borderline, aimed at stopping the smuggling of vehicles and other stolen goods north of Musina, continue to yield positive results. In the latest success, "Operation Vala Madi" meaning close the tap/water, comprising members derived from the Public Order Police, the Makhado Cluster led by the Cluster Commander, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) the VIS and Crime Intelligence, managed to intercept and confiscate four vehicles along the borderline in the vicinity of Beitbridge border post. The vehicles were on the verge of being smuggled into Zimbabwe when they were spotted at different points of the borderline. All four vehicles were recovered from last night until the early hours of this morning. The suspects managed to evade arrest by jumping off when the police pounced on them. The following vehicles were recovered:

- Mercedez Benz C220, Valued at R400 000-00, robbed from the owner in Mabopane this month

- Toyota Hilux Legend 45, Valued at R268 000-00, robbed from the owner at Kwaggafontein, also this month

- ISUZU KB300, Valued at R250 000-00, robbed from owner at Sebenza

- FORD Ranger 2.5, D/Cab, Valued at R 300 000-00; Belonging to a rental company

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba commended all operatives involved for their relentless determination to stamp out incidents of smuggling at our border line.

South Africa

Cape Town Gets Tough With Delinquent Water Users

The City of Cape Town plans to install roughly 2 000 water management devices per week on properties of excessive users… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.