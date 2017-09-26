South Africa: Operation Vala Madi Again Yield Positive Results

press release

The continuous operations that are being conducted along the borderline, aimed at stopping the smuggling of vehicles and other stolen goods north of Musina, continue to yield positive results. In the latest success, "Operation Vala Madi" meaning close the tap/water, comprising members derived from the Public Order Police, the Makhado Cluster led by the Cluster Commander, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) the VIS and Crime Intelligence, managed to intercept and confiscate four vehicles along the borderline in the vicinity of Beitbridge border post. The vehicles were on the verge of being smuggled into Zimbabwe when they were spotted at different points of the borderline. All four vehicles were recovered from last night until the early hours of this morning. The suspects managed to evade arrest by jumping off when the police pounced on them. The following vehicles were recovered:

- Mercedez Benz C220, Valued at R400 000-00, robbed from the owner in Mabopane this month

- Toyota Hilux Legend 45, Valued at R268 000-00, robbed from the owner at Kwaggafontein, also this month

- ISUZU KB300, Valued at R250 000-00, robbed from owner at Sebenza

- FORD Ranger 2.5, D/Cab, Valued at R 300 000-00; Belonging to a rental company

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba commended all operatives involved for their relentless determination to stamp out incidents of smuggling at our border line.