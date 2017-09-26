THE Commander-in- Chief of the armed forces, President John Magufuli, has rolled out an employment mat to 3,000 new soldiers, in addition to the government's own intention to hire more than 50,000 fresh public servants.

Dr Magufuli revealed this while commissioning 422 officer cadets graduating from the Tanzania Military Academy (TMA). The parade of colours was held at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha, being the first time for the event to take place in the city centre.

He directed the Ministry of Defence and National Service to ensure that new cadets graduating from various military training get assimilated into the army;"Because from what we have seen here, these recruits are well fitted out."

Other than the army, the Head of State also promised windfall to other citizens as far as employment is concerned.

"We have been cleaning out ghost workers, unqualified imposters and corrupt officials from the government and public institutions and now we have ample vacancies to recruit new employees and soon more than 50,000 Tanzanians are going to get jobs in the government and public institutions," said President Magufuli.

The Head of State was addressing residents of Arusha and other Tanzanians shortly after commissioning the army cadets at the city stadium, where he pointed out that his government after sealing all racket holes, national coffers are bursting with over 1.3 trillion/- annually, whereas in the past the state used to collect only 800 billion/-.

"We are now in a better position to disburse 20 billion/- every month to cater for the free education initiative," as effective 2016 all pupils and students attending primary and secondary schools have been getting free education.

"As a result, primary school enrolment has increased from 1 million to over 2 million new pupils every January and counting; the scramble for mass enrolment is what caused the serious desk shortages in the past, but now we have solved even that problem," maintained Dr Magufuli.