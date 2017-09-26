Botswana Recognised for Good Governance, Democracy

Majwanaadipitse — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama says Botswana is recognised world wide as a country with good governance, democracy and peace.

All this, he said, was because of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) which was doing a brilliant job in handling the affairs of the country, bringing developments as well as uplifting the livelihoods of Batswana.

President Khama was addressing Majwanaadipitse/Tshimoyapula BDP council candidate's introductory rally in Majwanaadipitse on September 23 where he urged residents to vote for the party's hopeful, Mr Katholo Tapologo in the coming bye-election slated for October 7.

The council seat became vacant after the death of Mr Leposo Mosarwa.

President Khama said leaders of many countries and representatives from countries around the world have recognised and commended Botswana for her democracy, peace and progress in bringing developments to the people.

He said Batswana had been living in peace since the country gained independence.

President Khama said history showed a positive track record of what the BDP had done for the country and Batswana since the party took the responsibility of governing over 50 years ago.

He said the record demonstrated that the BDP was the only party that cared for Batswana and had the capability to manage the country and bring developments.

He said Batswana should not forget where they came from and where they were going as a nation.

The BDP, he said, was getting stronger by the day and well organised with vibrant and active party members in all regions.

He further said the party had set strategies and programmes that would direct the party to victory in the 2019 general elections.

"Come 2019, we will win the elections and retain our role as the ruling party," President Khama stated.

President Khama said the BDP had the numbers, but warned residents not to make a mistake by voting for the opposition.

He stated that the opposition parties do not have the capability and capacity to govern.

The party's secretary general, Mr Mpho Balopi had earlier urged residents to vote for the BDP candidate, Mr Tapologo.

He said if the candidate was voted in to represent the ward at council, there would be smooth and consistent operation between the area Village Development Committee, councillor and Member of Parliament, Mr Kgotla Autlwetse to bring developments and uplift the lives of the people in the area.

He explained the importance of having a smooth correlation and communication between the VDC, councillor and MP as leading to smooth operations in bringing developments to the area.

Area MP, Mr Autlwetse said residents should not fall into the trap by those from the opposition parties whose objective was to cause confusion and mislead.

He said the UDC was currently falling apart and Batswana should not rely on the opposition parties' joint venture.

Mr Tapologo requested residents to vote for him and promised to do his best to uplift the lives of the people in the area and strive to bring developments.

Source : BOPA