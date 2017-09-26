Botswana: Chiefs, Gu in Stalemate

Molepolole — Mochudi Centre Chiefs caretaker coach, Innocent Morapedi says he is happy with the point collected from their first game of the BTC premiership season.

Chiefs played to a one-all draw with Gaborone United on September 24 at the Molepolole Sports Complex.

In a post-match interview, Morapedi said the team played well taking into consideration the off the pitch circumstances at his club.

He said although his players needed motivation before the game because of the challenges in the team, he did not take it as a challenge as motivating players was part of the coach's everyday job.

"As a father figure to the boys it is my daily job, and we would not come onto the pitch and fail then blame other circumstances outside the pitch for our loss," he said. Morapedi also indicated that despite all, they tried their best on the pitch.

Their main challenge, he added, was the loss of many regulars from last season which forced him to use new players.

"We only have a few regular players from last season's team, and so we are still trying to gel and make a team. So a draw is not such a bad result, especially against a team like GU," he said.

One of the regulars that Chiefs had lost include striker, Jerome Ramatlhakwane who relocated to rivals, Township Rollers, leading to fears that such a move would put pressure on his replacement, Khumoetsile Kufigwa.

However, Morapedi said there was no need for such pressure on Kufigwa as he had his own abilities.

His GU counterpart, Rudolfo Zapata was also content with his team's performance in the first game of the season.

Zapata, who is rumoured to be in the radar of Bulawayo Highlanders, said his team's ball retention and possession was good but only lacked in finishing.

He said his intention was not only to win games, but also ensure that the team played the best brand of football that its magnitude of fans would enjoy.

Zapata attributed the team's performance to good off-season preparations.

He said he was happy with his squad for the season, especially in the midfield where GU acquired the services of Thatayaone Kgamanyane and Dirang Moloi, a partnership that Zapata views as the best midfield pack in the country.

In the game, Chiefs was the first to hit the net when Lesego Lubinda was left to nod home unmarked in the box on the stroke of half-time.

After the break, GU were awarded a penalty after Kabelo Seakanyeng was brought down in the box, and the striker dusted himself up to slot home the spot kick to ensure the spoils were shared.

