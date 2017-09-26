TANZANIA plans to reduce unemployment rate by slightly over 2.0 per cent in the next two years to 8.0 from 10.3 per cent.

In the similar period under review, it intends to lower the proportion of population below poverty line to 16 per cent from 28.2 per cent today.

This was said by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Ambassador Augustine Mahiga at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York over the weekend.

"To achieve equity in the society by reducing unemployment rate, Tanzania has set targets of reaching growth of 10 per cent in the next two years from an average of 7 per cent, in order to reach a middle income status by 2025," he said.

This growth can be achieved by among other things increasing employment in both rural and urban areas, providing financial support through soft loans to youth and women. Also the growth can be achieve by strengthening of small and medium enterprises, securing fair taxation and fiscal regimes from business entities as well as restoring discipline and accountability.

Ambassador Mahiga said fighting corruption, financial discipline and accountability in all sectors is the hallmark of the fifth phase government. He said striving for peace and a decent life for all on a sustainable planet should focus on ending poverty, promoting economic and social prosperity, addressing inequality and injustices as well as tackling the impacts of climate change.

This can be achieved by successfully implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and cognizant of this fact, Tanzania has integrated the SDGs into the Second Phase of the Five Year Development Plan 2016-2021 focusing on industrialisation.

This plan is a tool towards the realisation of our National Development Vision, (Vision 2025). In collaboration with development partners and other stakeholders, we have developed frameworks for implementing the SDGs which include communication and dissemination strategies on SDGs to make the goals understood to everyone.

The dissemination info is in both English and Kiswahili. Sensitisation workshops on SDGs are also being conducted to regional administrations and local government authorities so that the goals can be mainstreamed in their local plans and budgets in order to directly affect the ordinary people who are the main focus of the 2030 Agenda.