Rwanda: Mukura Bank Accounts Frozen Over Unpaid Taxes

With less than a week to the start of the 2017/2018 football season, Azam Rwanda Premier League side Mukura Victory Sports' bank accounts have been frozen by Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) over unpaid taxes.

The development, which will leave Mukura fans in disbelief, was revealed by the club president Olivier Nizeyimana, during the general assembly that convened on Sunday at Hotel Galileo in Huye district.

"There are high chances that we may to have to pull out of the 2017/18 season if our accounts are not unfrozen, the club can't run without money," Nizeyimana said after the general assembly on Sunday.

He noted that the club did not have the biggest tax arrears in the league and had started paying off debts, adding that because of that, "we deserve to have our accounts re-opened."

In the same general assembly, Mukura passed a budget of Rwf196, 123,390 for the upcoming season, showing an increase by Rwf37million compared to last season.

Huye district, who are the club's main sponsors, will contribute Rwf104million, while other sponsors like Volcano Express will contribute Rwf46million.

Around Rwf9million is expected to be raised on match days at Huye Stadium.

Club supporters are expected to raise Rwf2million while league sponsors, Azam Rwanda, will give the club Rwf10million.

It is reported that Mukura owes RRA around Rwf165 million in unpaid taxes on salaries of players and club employees since 2010.

Nizeyimana, the proprietor of Volcano Express, acknowledged the debts but said the club has no means to pay off the enormous debt in less than a week before the new season gets underway.

Mukura VS had a disappointing 2016/2017 season finishing 12th in the 16-team league table. The side is scheduled to start the new campaign against Kirehe FC on September 30.

