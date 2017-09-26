Nigeria: Jordan, Nigerian Air Force Collaborate On Counter-Terrorism

The Commander Jordanian Royal Air Force, Major General Yousef Alhnaity has pledged to collaborate with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in enhancing Air Power capabilities on countering terrorism.

He spoke on Monday in Abuja at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force, where he was received by the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Alhnaity noted that fight against terrorism all over the world is an unconventional system of military engagement where the enemy is from within.

He said Jordanian Air Force is actively involved in fighting terrorists in Iraq and in Syria.

He promised that Jordanian Air Force is ready to collaborate with Nigerian Air Force in the area of training for pilots and provision of spare parts for platforms.

Responding, Air Marshal Abubakar said it is important that the NAF collaborates with partners that are willing to assist to bridge operational gaps.

He pointed out that the problem of insecurity and global terrorism cannot be defeated by one nation, no matter how powerful the country.

He said, "We have been assured that Jordan is willing to assist us in areas we think they can support us, and we will also assist them in areas we can."