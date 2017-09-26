Tanzania: Morogoro Municipality to Cut Service Levy

THE business community in Morogoro can take a sigh of relief as the Local Government Authority has agreed to reduce the local service levy imposed on businesses in the region as proposed by the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA).

The Morogoro Local Government Authority has agreed to a proposal by the TCCIA to reduce the local service levy imposed on businesses. This is a major win for the business community in Morogoro.

Under the Local Government Finance Act, LGAs are entitled to charge a 0.3 per cent service levy based on turnover generated. In Morogoro, only 13 per cent of 4778 licensed businesses pay the levy.

Pascal Kihanga, Mayor of Morogoro, sees the move to reduce the levy as timely in generating more revenue for the LGA. "Lowering the levy will give access to a higher number of Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to pay the tax, which will in turn guarantee higher revenues for the LGA," said Kihanga.

"Furthermore, the move will ensure increased tax compliance by businesses, therefore improving the relationship between SMEs and Municipal council officials," he added.

The resolution to reduce the service levy is a proposal that came out of a public private dialogue that was co-chaired by a councillor Amiri Nondo, District Administrative Secretary Ruth John representing the District Council, Morogoro TCCIA Chairman Mwadhini Myanza, and Jumuiya ya Wafanyabiashara Morogoro (JWT) Chairman Ally Mamba.

TCCIA Chairman Myanza said the service levy is a stand-alone tax which does not put into consideration other statutory tax deductions, therefore impacting profit for businesses.

"Apart from a lower service levy impacting on LGA revenue, it will create ownership of the process amongst the business community and fairness of service levy payment among the business community, including new business groups that are not subscribed to the levy," said Chairman Myanza.