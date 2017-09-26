Somalia: Galmudug VP and Parliament Speaker Under House Arrest

Ali Gacal Asir, the Speaker of Galmudug Parliament and Vice President, Mohamed Hashi Abdi "Arabey" who spoke to the Media said they are under house arrest for President Ahmed Dualle Geelle Haaf.

The speaker of the state assembly has confirmed that Galmudug troops have blocked him from walking out of his residence in Adado city, accusing the President of issuing the order.

The restriction came after a fallout, triggered by President Haaf's recent unilateral decision to support Saudi-led coalition against Qatar.

The government of Somalia, which has the the legitimate decision for the foreign affairs has taken a neutral position on the Gulf crises, and offered mediation between the GCC.