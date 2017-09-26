Ethiopia: Office Says Public Holidays Symbolize Peace, Unity

The Finding of the True Cross (Maskal) celebration, New Year, Irreecha (Thanks Giving Day - an element of the Oromo Gada System), and other public holidays in the nation are symbols of peace and unity, says Government Communication Affairs Office.

Briefing the local journalist and foreign correspondents yesterday, Office Minister Dr. Negeri Lencho said the holidays are manifestations of their values for peace and unity.

The minister noted that both Maskal and Irreecha are already in the UNESCO's World Heritage list and other intangible heritages would continue to get registered. "Hence, we have to benefit from them because the public holidays gather people from across the world."

Stating that the nation is marking the World Tourism Day at the moment, he called up on the public to make use of the economic advantage while promoting the nation's culture during the holiday.

He also notified that it is never public agenda to entertain political views during such public holidays that targeted at remembering and thanking God.

Those who can entertain their political views have the right to do so in stages particularly reserved for such purposes, he added.

The Aba Gedas (the leaders of the Geda system) have made all the necessary preparations to mark this year's Irreecha, which will be held on September 30, in accordance with the Oromo tradition. The Government has also accomplished the preparation so that it would be celebrated peacefully, Dr. Negeri noted.

Briefing about the recent conflict between peoples bordering the Ethiopian Somali and Oromia states as well as youth job creation the minister underscored that the federal system has not been source of conflict. "The multifaceted development the nation has seen in the past 26 years has never been possible if the employment of the federal system is source of conflict as some argue."

Since Ethiopia is a nation of diverse ethnic, language, and religious groups, the federal system is quite suitable as noticed in many other nations. "It is why we have maintained peace amid the Horn, which is plagued with conflict and instability."

Besides, the nation that the world granted recognition for restoring peace in the region should never see such instability. Hence, the federal and state governments as well as the community as a whole are responsible for settling the issue soon.

The minister disclosed that the situation between the Oromia and Ethiopian Somali states has been restored due to the federal and state governments' interventions. However, a lasting resort has not yet secured.

Regarding youth job creation, Dr. Negeri further vowed that his government would carry on youth job creation this budget year at large scale. "It is government's commitment to create jobs for the youth."

Over 1.5 million youth nationwide have been benefited from the four billion Birr Youth Revolving Fund released the previous fiscal year. Although the government allocated 10 billion Birr, the total amount is far beyond this because the states themselves also allocated in billions and credit services have been arranged through microfinance institutions, according to the minister.