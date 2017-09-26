Nigeria: Buhari Greets Re-Elected Merkel, Returns From London

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined other world leaders and well-wishers to congratulate German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, on her victory at the polls.

President Buhari in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, yesterday felicitated with the German Chancellor's party for producing leadership for the country for over 12 years, and winning another opportunity to sustain the legacy of good work.

The President recalled his interactions with Chancellor Merkel over the years, especially at the G8 meeting in 2015 and during his visit to Germany in 2016, coming away with a strong impression of her commitment to building stronger ties across the world.

Meanwhile, the president returned to Nigeria from London yesterday.

He landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 7:00pm and was received at by the Chief of Staff, Abby Kyari, Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Idris Abubakar, among other dignitaries.

He arrived the Presidential Villa, about 33 minutes afterwards.

The president departed Nigeria on Sunday, September 17 to attend the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Before commencing the trip, the presidency had hinted that he would travel through London on his way back from New York.

No official reason was given for the stop over in London. Femi Adesina, had said that the trip would not exceed Monday.