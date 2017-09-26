26 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Greets Re-Elected Merkel, Returns From London

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Vanguard
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Terhemba Daka and Tunde Oyedoyin

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined other world leaders and well-wishers to congratulate German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, on her victory at the polls.

President Buhari in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, yesterday felicitated with the German Chancellor's party for producing leadership for the country for over 12 years, and winning another opportunity to sustain the legacy of good work.

The President recalled his interactions with Chancellor Merkel over the years, especially at the G8 meeting in 2015 and during his visit to Germany in 2016, coming away with a strong impression of her commitment to building stronger ties across the world.

Meanwhile, the president returned to Nigeria from London yesterday.

He landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 7:00pm and was received at by the Chief of Staff, Abby Kyari, Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Idris Abubakar, among other dignitaries.

He arrived the Presidential Villa, about 33 minutes afterwards.

The president departed Nigeria on Sunday, September 17 to attend the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Before commencing the trip, the presidency had hinted that he would travel through London on his way back from New York.

No official reason was given for the stop over in London. Femi Adesina, had said that the trip would not exceed Monday.

More on This

Buhari Returns to Abuja, Congratulates Merkel On Fourth Election As German Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria last night a week after he left the country for New York to participate… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.