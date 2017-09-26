Nigeria: Family in Shock Over Kidnap of Minister of State's Brother, Ogba Zoo Bloodbath

Benin City — The police in Edo State yesterday said it was yet to make any arrest over Sunday's kidnap of the Managing Director of the Ogba Zoological Gardens, Dr. Andy Ehanire, in Benin City. Andy is a brother to the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

Three policemen detailed to protect fun seekers at the zoo were gunned down by five heavily armed men. Their bodies have been deposited at the Benin Central Hospital morgue.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Moses Nkombe told The Guardian yesterday that "our men are working on that though we have not made any arrest."

At the residence of Ehanire, family members were shocked about the incident. They refused comments and said what they needed at the moment was prayer for the deceased cops and the safe release of their family member, adding that no contact had yet been made as at press time yesterday by his abductors.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Haliru Gwandu, who visited the zoo for an on-the-spot assessment said the killers of the three police officers were militants. He vowed that they would soon be arrested.

"It was an unfortunate incidence. We lost three of our personnel. This is the activity of militants. They came and unfortunately killed our policemen but we are on the trail of the hoodlums. We are using all available means including high tech to fish out the perpetrators," he said.

Meanwhile, a group, Edo Forum of Patriots (EFP), has called on the police to ensure the release of Ehanire. In a letter to the Inspector General of Police, which was signed by the chairman, Interim Management Committee, Ayamenkhue Edokpolo, they condemned the incident and called for the speedy rescue of Ehanire.

"While we mourn the three policemen who lost their lives in active service, we do make a passionate call on the law enforcement agencies particularly the Nigerian Police Force to swing into action and ensure the safe and timely rescue of our brother from these anti-Edo elements who are obviously targeting our prominent sons and daughters.

"Our State has witnessed more than enough of this deadly act in recent times, like the brutal kidnap of Mr. Omoruyi Oloten, Mr. Dan Odiete, among others. We hope the police can put a stop to this criminality to avoid a situation whereby our people may have to resort to self help."