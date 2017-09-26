Nigeria: Group Lights Up Makoko With Solar Light Bottles

The Graduate Engineering Training Scheme (GETS), an initiative of the Energy Institute, has formed a partnership with Liter of Light, Nigeria to provide alternative power supply to Makoko community in Lagos State.

The objective of the project is to train and empower young residents of the riverine community to assemble and install units of affordable and sustainable solar lights bottles and charging units from locally sourced materials like discarded PET bottles.

Of the over 77 units produced, 32 had phone charging ports to serve dual purposes. The scope of activities included training of local residents, conduct of an energy survey, collation of data, assembling and installation of the light devices in the community.

Liter of Light Nigeria, as part of a global, grassroots movement is committed to providing affordable, sustainable solar light to people with limited or no access to electricity. The initiative teaches impoverished communities how to use recycled plastic bottles and locally sourced materials to illuminate their homes, businesses and streets, in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr. Victor Udeozor, founder and Project Coordinator, Liter of Light Nigeria, said: "We are happy to bring the innovation and successes of other global grassroot communities to Makoko."

Mrs. Yewande Abiose, Managing Director, Energy Institute Nigeria said: "GETS is proud about the partnership with Liter of Light Nigeria. Participants have received hands-on experience that will benefit the Makoko community."