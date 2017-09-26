Nigeria: Ambodes Pledges to Make Lagos Safest African City

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday, pledged to make Lagos the safest city to live and work in Africa.

He said this while handing over 120 new 5KVA generators to the state Police Command to power all police formations in the state and promised to continuously support security agencies to enable them perform optimally.

He said his administration would ensure the enforcement of rule of law and safety of lives and property in the state, adding that his vision was for the state to be among the safest places to live and work in Africa.

Ambode, who was represented by the Chairman of Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Oye-Hassan Odukale, said the security of residents and investors remain one of the cardinal objectives of his administration and that government would not relent in initiating policies and programmes to guarantee the people's safety.

The Governor also congratulated the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Imohimi Edgal, promising to work with him to ensure the safety of the people.

He said besides the provision of the generators, the LSSTF had also been mandated to carry out the installation of the new equipment in all the Divisions and Area Commands in the state.

Ambode, however, urged police officers to take good care of the generating sets and use them for the purpose meant for the overall benefit and safety of the people.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Executive Secretary of LSSTF, Abdulrazak Balogun, said the generators would be distributed across the 107 Police Divisions and 13 Area Commands in the state.

He said the procurement of the generators was to enhance the Light Up Lagos Project aimed at ensuring that every part of the state is well lighted.

Responding, Edgal thanked Governor Ambode for the gesture, saying the generators could not have come at a better time.

Meanwhile, Ambode has charged the Acting Chief Judge of the state to discharge her duties with exemplary wisdom, candour and integrity.

Ambode said this yesterday after swearing-in Justice Opeyemi Oke as the Acting Chief Judge of the state.

Justice Oke, who was appointed to the bench of the Lagos State High Court about 20 years ago, is taking over from Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade who retired on September 24, 2017 having attained the statutory retirement age of 65.

In a related development, the governor yesterday wrote to the state House of Assembly to seek its support for a supplementary budget.

Ambode made the request in a letter that was read on the floor of the House by the Clerk, Azeez Sanni, during plenary.

The sum of N42.028 billion made up of N31.105 billion for capital expenditure and N10.922 billion for recurrent expenditure would be re-ordered, if the request is approved.