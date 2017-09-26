25 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Adamawa Assembly Sacks Deputy Speaker, Principal Officers

The Adamawa House of Assembly on Monday impeached four of the principal officers, including the Deputy Speaker, Mr Sunday Peter, and the Majority Leader, Alhaji Musa Mahmud.

Others removed were the Deputy Majority Leader, Mutawali Mohammed and the Minority Leader, Mrs Justina Nkom (SDP-Lamurde) State Constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Speaker, Alhaji Kabiru Mijinyawa, presided over the first plenary after the house resumed from a six-week recess.

The deputy speaker was immediately replaced by Mr Emmanuel Tsamdu (APC-Madagali) while Mr Hassan Burguma (APC-Hong) was also elected new majority leader.

Mr Abubakar Hayatu (APC-Uba/Gaya) moved the motion for the impeachment of the deputy speaker and was seconded by Abubakar Abdurrahman (APC-Mubi South).

The house elected Abubakar Isa (APC-Shelleng) new deputy majority leader while Mr Lamsumbani Dili (PDP-Demsa) took over as the minority leader.

