Ethiopia: Academy Offering Evidence Based Advice to Govt, Promoting Scientific Culture

The Ethiopian Academy of Sciences said it is offering evidence based advice to the government on critical issues of development and promoting scientific culture as well as disseminating research findings.

Academy Executive Director Prof. Masresha Fetene told The Ethiopian Herald that the academy is supporting the efforts of the government supporting the development drive with science, technology and innovation.

The academy is fostering the culture of science and innovation through generation of knowledge and publication of scientific and scholarly works, and disseminating them, he said.

The government believes that the development of the country should be supported by science and innovation considering science and technology as the basis for development. The academy is popularizing scientific knowledge in the country thereby advancing development, he said.

As to Prof. Masresha, government's commitment has been displayed in establishing science and technology ministry dedicated mainly for promoting science and technology. Besides, about 70 percent of student population in higher learning Institutions is meant to study science and technology which is designed to give more emphasis to science and technology.

The executive director said the academy has been organizing relevant workshops, symposia, a serious of conference and round table discussions on a number of thematic issues on a regular basis.

As the fellows of the academy are multidisciplinary, it is undertaking various activities and studies in collaboration with various ministries and actors, he said.

Prof. Masresha said academy fellows have been development sugar byproducts for industrial development roadmap and the findings have been disseminated for actors in the sugar industry.

" We have already prepared the state of environment document of the country as per the request of the ministry of forestry , climate change and environment. "

Besides, the academy has already finished the standardization of the academic journals. " We have 70 academic journals in the country where we have no systematic evaluation for academic and science journals there is no uniform and standard evaluation and accreditation system."

As the academy is member of the African network of academies, international panel of academies, it has been engaged in continental and international deliberations including climate change and water issues. It is also working with the Royal Science of London and the USA National Academy of Science, according to the executive director.

The academy has already forged cooperation with African Academy of Sciences, the Network of African Academy of Sciences as well as with Ugandan , Ghanaian, South African and Nigerian academy of sciences he said, adding the academy is undertaking studies on urban health with Ugandan Academy of Sciences and on water and sanitation with the Network of African Academy of Sciences.

Regarding the academy impact, he said: " Though it is short time to assess the academy impacts, we believe we are contributing our part through conducting several studies, promoting sciences and scientists as well as organizing relevant conferences."

As to Prof. Masresha, the academy has already established Creative Arts and Science Centers, Ethiopian Academy Press and Science Museum. Efforts are underway to furbish the museum.