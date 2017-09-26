26 September 2017

Radio France Internationale

Nigeria: A Glimpse Into the Lives of Lagosians in Nigerian Ayo Sogunro's Short Story Collection

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Ayo Sogunro
Ayo Sogunro, author of "The Wonderful Life of Senator Boniface and other Sorry Tales.
By Laura Angela Bagnetto

In this month's Africa: Stories in the 55, we speak with Nigerian novelist Ayo Sogunro, who brings to life- and death - the spirit of Lagos and Lagosians in his collection of short stories and poetry "The wonderful Life of Senator Boniface and other Sorry Tales."

From beleagured politicians to self-proclaimed prophets, bridge touts to sentimental thieves, Sogunro weaves stories about the Lagosian spirit in "The Wonderful Life of Senator Boniface and other Sorry Tales." Original poetry breaks up the 14 stories in a nod to traditional storytelling. Sogunro speaks of death in the preface of the book as sometimes banal, but also extraordinary, as many of his characters make choices that affect the lives of others.

Listen to Ayo Sogunro read from his short story collection "The Wonderful Life of Senator Boniface and other Sorry Tales"

Nigeria

‎Police Chief Orders Removal of Roadblocks Nationwide

The Nigeria Police Force has ordered the immediate removal of all roadblocks in various states across the country. Read more »

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Copyright © 2017 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.