Photo: Ayo Sogunro

Ayo Sogunro, author of "The Wonderful Life of Senator Boniface and other Sorry Tales.

In this month's Africa: Stories in the 55, we speak with Nigerian novelist Ayo Sogunro, who brings to life- and death - the spirit of Lagos and Lagosians in his collection of short stories and poetry "The wonderful Life of Senator Boniface and other Sorry Tales."

From beleagured politicians to self-proclaimed prophets, bridge touts to sentimental thieves, Sogunro weaves stories about the Lagosian spirit in "The Wonderful Life of Senator Boniface and other Sorry Tales." Original poetry breaks up the 14 stories in a nod to traditional storytelling. Sogunro speaks of death in the preface of the book as sometimes banal, but also extraordinary, as many of his characters make choices that affect the lives of others.

Listen to Ayo Sogunro read from his short story collection "The Wonderful Life of Senator Boniface and other Sorry Tales"