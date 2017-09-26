Kenya: Opposition Defiant as Chebukati Seeks Dialogue

Nairobi — National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders have vowed to lead protests to the electoral commission headquarters at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi on Tuesday, despite a plea by IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati to give dialogue a chance.

During a press conference on Monday, NASA co-principal Moses Wetangula insisted that they will lead protests to press for reforms at the electoral agency - including the sacking and prosecution of top officials they have accused of bungling last month's election.

"IEBC has communicated its unilateral decisions on all the critical aspects of the election thus making any engagements with them superfluous," Wetangula stated.

"Our demonstrations and actions are not meant to be a confrontation with anybody," he added while backing off an ultimatum the alliance gave at a Sunday rally in Nairobi in which it threatened to eject IEBC Chief Executive Ezra Chiloba and other officials it wants to be shown the door should they fail to voluntarily quit their positions.

"If the people who bungled the election refuse to leave the Commission voluntarily, and Al Ghurair's ballot printing tender is not revoked, on Tuesday morning the entire nation will go to the Anniversary Towers to eject them," NASA leader Raila Odinga charged during the rally.

In a letter to the coalition's Executive Director Norman Magaya on Monday, Chebukati cited various measures the commission has put in place to address Opposition concerns for a credible presidential election set for October 26.

Among issues on the table is IEBC's consideration of a proposal by UNDP to procure ballot papers; a proposal the Commission has forwarded to the National Treasury for advice.

IEBC said it also plans to embed both UN and selected party agents on its results transmission system where a read-only access will be granted to monitor the results transmission technology.

Former presidential candidate Abduba Dida has faulted the National Super Alliance's intent to hold demonstrations on Tuesday demanding the resignation of among others IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba.

During a media interview on Monday, Dida faulted NASA's intent to hold demonstrations terming the move as miscalculated.

"As much as NASA may be addicted to teargas, they can fight in their homes but don't do it tomorrow," Dida who came fourth in the August 8 presidential election said.

"NASA may have valid concerns but the economy is at stake and people are fearful about what will happen. Don't add by bringing people to the streets," the Alliance for Real Change leader stated.