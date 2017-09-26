Kenya: Nasa Leaders Say Security Withdrawn Ahead of Protests

Nairobi — Top National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders now say their security was withdrawn hours to their planned demonstrations to the electoral commission offices in Nairobi.

ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale said those whose bodyguards were recalled are NASA leader Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka.

"@RailaOdinga and @skmusyoka security detail withdrawn with immediate effect! Redeployed N.E Kenya."

"Withdrawing @RailaOdinga and @skmusyoka security detail is ill advised, backward, outdated and archaic to say the LEAST," read a post in his Twitter account.

A senior police officer confirmed to Capital FM News the withdrawals, but termed it a "routine administrative procedure."

"Bodyguards assigned to VIPs are removed and reinstated or reshuffled from time to time. This is not unique at all," he said, without offering much detail.

The NASA leaders were set to address a press conference over their security concerns and the planned demonstrations aimed at pushing top IEBC officials accused of bungling last month's elections out of office.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday warned that any form of violent demonstrations will be met with the full force of the law.

"People are free to demonstrate but they must ensure that they do not destroy other people's property. Mama mboga's vegetables will not be destroyed. Businesses will not be attacked. Let them not think that they will break into other people's shops and interfere with the daily routine of other Kenyans."

"That, we shall not allow," President Kenyatta warned.