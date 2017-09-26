26 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nasa Leaders Say Security Withdrawn Ahead of Protests

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Rushdie Oudia/Daily Nation
Nasa supporters march in the streets of Kisumu.
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Top National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders now say their security was withdrawn hours to their planned demonstrations to the electoral commission offices in Nairobi.

ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale said those whose bodyguards were recalled are NASA leader Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka.

"@RailaOdinga and @skmusyoka security detail withdrawn with immediate effect! Redeployed N.E Kenya."

"Withdrawing @RailaOdinga and @skmusyoka security detail is ill advised, backward, outdated and archaic to say the LEAST," read a post in his Twitter account.

A senior police officer confirmed to Capital FM News the withdrawals, but termed it a "routine administrative procedure."

"Bodyguards assigned to VIPs are removed and reinstated or reshuffled from time to time. This is not unique at all," he said, without offering much detail.

The NASA leaders were set to address a press conference over their security concerns and the planned demonstrations aimed at pushing top IEBC officials accused of bungling last month's elections out of office.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday warned that any form of violent demonstrations will be met with the full force of the law.

"People are free to demonstrate but they must ensure that they do not destroy other people's property. Mama mboga's vegetables will not be destroyed. Businesses will not be attacked. Let them not think that they will break into other people's shops and interfere with the daily routine of other Kenyans."

"That, we shall not allow," President Kenyatta warned.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.