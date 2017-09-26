For over a decade, the nation has been registering double digit economic growth and reducing poverty. But, the struggle to make poverty history has not been won yet particularly in urban areas.

That is why the government in partnership with the World Bank has been exerting efforts to reduce poverty in eleven selected urban centers through creating ample jobs.

Federal Job Creation and Ensuring Food Security Agency Deputy Director Solomon Assefa said the government will create jobs in line with food security projects which lasts for five years.

For the better implementation of the project,the necessary documents have already been prepared and committees which have 7 to 10 members have been formed . Moreover, awareness creation campaigns on the fight against poverty have been carried out. And also the selection of the most pauperized residents registration had been taken place.

If complain is raised by the residents with regard to the selection,their request will be heard by pertinent committee. The whole selection process is monitored by the stakeholders from the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs,the Women and Youth Association, and resident forums.

Urban Productive Safety Net Project Coordinator Debebe Barud said World Bank and the government have allocated 300 million USD and 150 million USD respectively to fund the urban job creation and succeed food security project.

84 percent of the job creation activities are being carried out by the Federal Job Creation and Ensuring Food Security Agency and the remaining has been done by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.

The project is being implemented in eleven towns which includes Addis Ababa, Dire Dawa, Harar, Jigjiga, Hawassa, Makale, Dessie, Adama, Gambella, Assosa and Bahirdar. The project launched by the 2009 budget year expected to benefit 604,000 people within the coming five years.

According to Debebe, rapid economic growth has been witnessing in the country due to population growth and other reasons, poverty has been decreasing to some extent as well. But, a lot need to do to eradicate poverty.

The major causes of urban poverty are urban migration with lack of the necessary skills to cope up with urban living, social disorganization due to family breakup . Asked how the project benefit the poor of the poorest , Debebe said study has been carried out to identify the factors that have been forcing street children and sex workers to run away from home by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.

According to the recent studies, annually 80,000 migrants come to Addis Ababa from almost all states and this in turn puts pressure on the already fragile labor market, aggravate unemployment and poverty. In fact, such challenges will make poverty reduction efforts difficult.

As to Debebe, in order to benefit from the project , the beneficiary has to live in a given kebele for over 6 months and also he/she will remain under the project only for three years.

The beneficiaries who have the capacity to work will be given training and later engage in cleaning the residential areas, constructing roads , greening and urban farming .

But ,those beneficiaries who directly receive money will be provided training on how to use the money. They are also expected to safe 20 percent of the money they received.

After three years, those who engaged in the above mentioned fields will be graduated and receive 500 USD and establish their own small scale enterprises.

Solomon also said within the three years period, the beneficiaries will save money to make their future better apart from developing skills. They as well learn about how to prepare their own business plan and utilize their saved money as initial capital.