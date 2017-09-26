Nairobi — Activities in the Central Business District were disrupted as crowds made their way to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission headquarters to press for the ouster of officials accused of bungling the August 8 presidential election.

At some point, police lobbed tear gas to disperse a group of demonstrators who became rowdy.

The demonstrators started hurling stones at the police, prompting them to respond with tear gas.

Agitated but peaceful demonstrators walked along various streets chanting anti-IEBC slogans while baying for the blood of Ezra Chiloba, the electoral body’s Chief Executive Officer.

“No reforms, no elections!” went the chants.

Tens of anti-riot police officers deployed across all parts of the city watched from a distance.

National Super Alliance leaders led by Raila Odinga were expected to address the protestors outside the IEBC headquarters later on Tuesday afternoon.

Odinga has insisted that there will be no election without reforms at the electoral commission.

The Supreme Court ruling accused the Commission of illegalities and irregularities in conducting the nullified August 8 election.