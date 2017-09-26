Botswana: ICT Vital in Community - Mompati

Francistown — Information Communication Technology (ICT) and libraries were important in the community as they form one of the vision pillars on education and information.

Speaking at the sixth graduation ceremony of Francistown public library computer training, commonly known by the name Sesigo: Sefalana sa Kitso project, Dr Kgosidialwa Mompati of Tati Riverside Clinic said the initiative had changed the overall image of public libraries, which were declining and viewed as storerooms or book warehouses.

He explained the main objective of Sesigo project, being to address the issue of digital divide to enable Batswana to access worldwide information through ICT.

He said the initiative was implemented in public libraries because of their strategic advantages as centres of learning and education.

He noted that nowadays it is easy to do any kind of communication than back in the days when people would rely only on radios or television to know what is happening in the world.

He explained that today people can communicate, study, bank and engage in social and economic activities through ICT.

Dr Mompati also told graduates that the skills they have a gained would assist both the employed and the unemployed in their quest for work or greener pastures.

He further urged the graduates not to sit back but further what they have gained from the Francistown public library and continue to be an important educational resource which is currently required to construct not only their lives but the entire country.

He also encouraged the community to be in support of libraries as there were the only ones that can ensure that its impact is felt and visible in the community.

One of the graduates, Ms Itumeleng Legooramotho applauded the programme because it gave them opportunity to learn ICT.

She also noted that a lot of them only knew Facebook, but since they registered for Sesigo project they had learnt much more on ICT.

Another graduate, Thato Rantshokeng encouraged the community to take advantage of the course and register to learn ICT as the course was free in public libraries.

Source : BOPA