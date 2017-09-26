Mauritius to Observe World Heart Day

press release

The Ministry of Health and Quality of Life will launch a series of activities to mark the World Heart Day, observed annually on 29 September.

The various activities comprise screening exercises, talks, and exhibitions on cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and their risk factors, as well as campaigns on obesity, keep fit, prevention of tobacco use, healthy living, amongst others.

The theme chosen for the World Heart Day 2017 is "Share the power".

The World Heart Day, an initiative of the World Heart Federation, informs people around the globe that CVD, including heart disease and stroke, is the world's leading cause of death claiming 17.5 million lives each year.

It also highlights the actions that individuals can take to prevent and control CVD. In May 2012, world leaders committed to reducing global mortality from non-communicable diseases by 25% by 2025. It aims to drive action to educate people that by controlling risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity, at least 80 % of premature deaths from disease and stroke could be avoided.