25 September 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Nyusi Urges Reflection On Causes of Carnage On the Roads

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday urged all citizens to reflect on the causes of the alarmingly high number of traffic accidents on Mozambican roads, which are taking a serious toll on lives and property.

He was speaking to reporters in Maputo immediately after laying a wreath at the Monument to the Mozambican Heroes, in a ceremony marking the 53rd anniversary of the launch of the armed struggle for Mozambique's independence from Portuguese colonial rule on 25 September 1964.

Lethal accidents, often involving passenger vehicles and heavy trucks, are becoming commonplace. This past weekend two major accidents occurred in Maputo and Tete provinces, causing the deaths of 25 people and injuring dozens of others.

"The vehicles belong to us, we are the drivers, we are the passengers, and we are the ones who cross the roads", stressed Nyusi. He could not see any justification for the current levels of carnage on the roads.

The situation demanded an attitude of greater responsibility. "We cannot continue watching citizens lose their lives, their property, parts of their bodies, because some Mozambicans are irresponsible", said Nyusi. "We call on people to denounce those who do not respect the lives of Mozambicans".

As if to ram home Nyusi's point about irresponsibility, at much the same time as he was speaking the police arrested a motorist in central Maputo who had just rammed his car into three parked vehicles on Patrice Lumumba Avenue, causing serious damage, but fortunately no loss of life. The man was drunk and admitted to falling asleep at the wheel.

Turning to military issues, Nyusi repeated what he had said the previous day, at a ceremony where military medals were awarded at the General Staff Headquarters. The current dynamics of the country, he insisted, required greater flexibility and adaptation from the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM).

In the same way that the military adapt to the theatre of operations, he said, "it is time to adapt with the same flexibility to the changes which are taking place inside the national territory. We are continuing to hold a dialogue with the various forces of civil society, and with the largest opposition party (Renamo) in order to achieve effective peace".

Mozambique

Mozambique to Introduce Chinese Acupuncture to Public Hospitals

Mozambique's Ministry of Health said Friday it will introduce acupuncture, a traditional Chinese medical treatment, to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.