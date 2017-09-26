24 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: IGAD Concerned With Kenya's Political Situation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — IGAD has expressed concern over statements and actions made by political parties in regards to the fresh Presidential Election slated for October 26 in Kenya.

In a statement, IGAD Executive Secretary Mahboub Maalim says recent developments that undermine people's confidence IEBC's ability to manage the fresh elections put Kenya on a dangerous path.

Similarly, calls to boycott the elections and the unrealistic demands to frustrate IEBC from conducting the elections will harm the country.

"Sabotaging IEBC or boycotting the elections will put Kenya in a constitutional crisis and likely on a path to an unconstitutional change of government," he said.

At the same time, IGAD adds it is confident that IEBC can executive its constitutional mandate to facilitate the expression by Kenyans of their sovereignty.

"We urge all actors in Kenya to reject those who would seek to interfere with the constitutional order by seeking to disrupt or prevent the court-mandated fresh election, thus putting in peril democratic change of government and ushering in a crisis from which unscrupulous actors can seek an undemocratic change of government."

In its report following the General elections, IGAD said the annulled presidential elections had been conducted in a peaceful, orderly and transparent manner.

On September 1, the Supreme Court annulled the August 8 presidential election outcome - which had given President Uhuru Kenyatta a win- on grounds of irregularities and ordered for a fresh election within 60 days. The ruling was made after Opposition leader Raila Odinga filed a petition challenging Kenyatta's re-election arguing that the poll was marred by massive irregularities.

A fresh vote is now slated for October 26 despite a tussle by the opposition chief who has insisted on electoral reforms before the new vote.

While Kenyatta has said he is ready for the election, his challenger Odinga has insisted on the need for reforms at the electoral commission--including resignations or sacking of some of the officials now under probe, arguing that they are bound to repeat the same mistakes that led to the cancellation of the presidential results.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.