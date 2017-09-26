Kenya: Odinga Says No Election Until IEBC Changed

Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga declared there would be no election on October 26 should the electoral agency fail to address their conditions, which they have labelled as irreducible minimums.

Mr Odinga said he will not let Kenyans participate in another election that will be bungled by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission as presently constituted.

Speaking at Sihai village on Saturday during the funeral of Maurice Odhiambo, a former internal auditor and risk manager at KenGen, the Nasa principal also renewed his calls for the removal of IEBC chief executive officer Ezra Chiloba, among other individuals at the electoral commission.

AL-GHURAIR

Mr Odinga said Mr Chiloba, together with other officials who bungled the August 8 elections, must be out of the poll body since they cannot be trusted to conduct a credible election.

He however asked Jubilee not to confuse his directive on election to poll boycott.

He also called for the revocation of the tenders to ICT firm OT-Morpho and Al-Ghurair printing company for participating in the rigging of the recent elections in favour of Jubilee.

"I am not against the elections but I am only calling for a level playing ground where Kenyans will have faith and embrace the outcome of the election," he said.

REFORMS

He was accompanied by Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga, senators James Orengo (Siaya), Fred Outa (Kisumu) and MPs Chris Karan (Ugenya), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) among other leaders and a host of MCAs.

Mr Odinga called on Jubilee leaders led by President Uhuru Kenyatta to allow fundamental changes at the IEBC if they are truly advocating for a transparent presidential election.

He maintained that Nasa beat Jubilee in August polls and they are ready to repeat the same in a free and fair contest.

"In August we defeated Jubilee and we are sure of doing the same 10 times over for we have the numbers required to lead the country," he said.

RESPECT

The former premier also asked President Kenyatta to stop insulting him in his rallies and should instead tell Kenyans his plans.

He said the continued insults against him portrayed the President as lacking agenda, vision and manifesto to tell the country, especially after failing Kenyans in his first term.

He said it was shameful for the President to insult him yet his father Jaramogi Odinga respected his father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

"It is high time President Kenyatta learned to respect his elders as he i a symbol of national unity based on the office he holds. I respect him as my younger brother and he should replicate that."

SERVERS

His sentiments were echoed by senators Orengo and Outa who reiterated that Nasa will not let the country hold the polls if IEBC fails to address their demands.

Governor Rasanga said the elections in August were not free and fair and wondered why the IEBC was reluctant to open its servers.

He renewed calls for secession should the Jubilee administration rig the fresh polls.

The governor called on the residents to turn out in large numbers for the fresh election, saying only 82 percent of voters turned up for the one one held last month.

"We will not accept to be pushed around by Jubilee by their continued doctoring of election results. We call on the IEBC to deliver credible elections," Mr Rasanga said.

ELECTORAL OFFENDERS

Mr Orengo hit out at Attorney-General Githu Muigai over claims President Kenyatta will continue serving as Head of State should the country not have fresh polls within 60 days as ordered by the Supreme Court.

"After 60 days President Kenyatta will cease being the President and the Attorney-General must stop misleading Kenyans on that. He should stop reading a Chinese Constitution," Mr Orengo said.

Mr Outa promised they will not cry foul like in the past, promising that Nasa will deal with electoral offenders in the coming polls.

"IEBC should be diligent enough and address Nasa's demands as that is the only way of providing Kenyans with free, fair and credible elections," Mr Outa said.

IEBC

Ugenya MP Chris Karan joined in the calls to have Mr Chiloba removed from office.

The MP threatened to lead the push to oust Mr Chiloba from office if he does not leave honourably.

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo said that IEBC should have opened its servers, claiming that Jubilee lost in August and they will lose again in October.