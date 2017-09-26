Rwanda Athletics Federation to Hold Elections in December

Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) has announced they will hold elections in December 2017.

The federation vice president, Robert Kajuga, has disclosed that following a General Assembly that was held last weekend, a number of key issues were discussed among them, to elect a new executive committee.

Among the positions to be up for grabs is that of vice president, secretary-general, spokesperson and advisers. The post of federation president is currently held by Jean Paul Munyandamutsa.

Kajuga pointed out that, particularly on the post secretary general, the person should be well versed with not only local but also regional, continental and international athletics-he must also be a university graduate.

Another key issue discussed, Kajuga revealed, was arguing local athletics clubs to obtain legal status and it was also decided that RAF needs to review its rules and regulations.

Regarding the issue of few competitions for home-based athletes the general assembly encouraged all clubs to organize competitions in their different localities in order to promote the sport among the youth countrywide.

Only five of nine local athletics clubs have legal status, which allows them to operate legally and get financial support of the Sports ministry and the Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee.

They include; APR, Nyamasheke, Rwamagana, Mountain Classic and SEC Academy, while Rubavu-based Vision Jeunesse Athletics Club has temporary legal status.

Clubs without legal status are; New Athletics Stars (NAS), Gasore Foundation Athletics Club and Kamonyi Athletics Club.