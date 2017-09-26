24 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kuria, Namwamba Fight Off Raila Odinga

By James Ngunjiri

Jubilee Party leaders have told Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga off over his demands regarding the repeat presidential election set for October 26.

Gatundu MP Moses Kuria and former Budalang'i MP Ababu Namwamba asked Mr Odinga to drop out of the contest against President Uhuru Kenyatta if he is not prepared.

"If Raila is not ready he should write a letter to (IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati) to remove himself from the race so that we can swear in Uhuru Kenyatta," Mr Namwamba, the Labour Party of Kenya leader, said.

Some of the demands Nasa wants attended to include hiring new firms to print ballot papers and provide results transmission kits.

SUPREME COURT

Mr Namwamba also took issue with the Supreme Court decision that nullified the August 8 presidential election.

"The majority decision of the Supreme Court was unreasoned, illogical, thoughtless and absolutely baseless.

"It was a decision that cannot stand the test of juristic scrutiny," he said, praising dissenting opinions by judges Njoki Ndung'u and Jackton Ojwang'.

LUO

Regarding the claim that the report by Supreme Court Registrar Esther Nyaiyaki was doctored, Mr Kuria said:

"I urge the DPP to arrest the registrar since she was committing a crime."

He also said that he had no problems with the Luo community or any other; only with Mr Odinga.

"I have been accused of hating the Luo community but that is not true; my only problem is with Mr Odinga," the MP said.

