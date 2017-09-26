Kenya: The World's Largest Lottery Jackpot Now Open to Kenyans

The EuroMillions lottery jackpot grew to €163 million (Sh20 billion) after rolling over and has some predicting that the jackpot will reach its €190 million (Sh23 billion) cap.

The current jackpot started at an especially high €130 million (Sh15.9 billion) as part of the special EuroMillions Superdraw, a special lottery event that takes place only once or twice a year. Since the first draw on 15th September, the jackpot has rolled over three times.

If the jackpot reaches its €190 million (Sh23 billion) cap the money that would normally go to the jackpot will trickle down to secondary prizes. The jackpot may remain at its capped amount for four draws. If there are no jackpot winners on the fourth draw, the jackpot will be distributed among the winners of the next highest prize category.

Ticket sales at online retailer theLotter have already taken off as international players rush to purchase their entries to this incredible jackpot.

Services such as theLotter are also available in Kenya, where it is not economically feasible to travel to Europe to purchase lottery tickets.

TheLotter uses local agents in Austria, France, Spain, and the UK to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of customers from all over the world. The website charges customers a transaction fee and in return, they receive a scan of any ticket purchased before the draw. No commissions are taken from winning tickets.

Anyone Can Play, Anyone Can Win

TheLotter recently celebrated its biggest win, ever. On 19th July, 2017 Aura D. from Panama City, Panama won a $30 million (Sh3 billion) jackpot playing Florida Lotto online with theLotter.

Aura D. had been retired but still needed to work to support her children. She had been playing with theLotter for only two months before her jackpot win.

While the size of Aura D.'s win is certainly exceptional, her story is not. She joins a long list of winners at theLotter who have taken home over $80 million (Sh8 billion) in winnings since the company opened its doors in 2002.

Playing the Lottery Online is Easy and Secure

Playing the lottery online is the easiest and most convenient way to play. It is possible to create an account and begin playing any of the 53 lotteries on theLotter within minutes. TheLotter.com is user friendly and features 24/7 customer support through a Live Chat feature, telephone, or via email.

Furthermore, playing with theLotter is the most secure way to play the lottery. Paper tickets are secured in a safe and a scanned copy is available in players' accounts. Furthermore, all transactions on TheLotter.com as well as personal and payment information are secured with Geotrust 128 SSL bit security.