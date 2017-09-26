25 September 2017

Angola: Portuguese President in Luanda to Attend Angolan President-Elect Inauguration

Luanda — The Portuguese President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, arrived on Monday morning in Luanda to attend, on Tuesday, the inauguration of the Angolan President-elect, João Lourenço.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was welcomed at Luanda's 04 de Fevereiro International Airport by the Angolan Foreign minister, George Chikoti.

On the occasion, the Portuguese leader said he came to Luanda with "expectations in the measure of the friendship" between both countries and peoples.

His presence in Luanda, he added, means the reaffirmation of friendship and brotherhood feelings of the Portuguese people toward Angolans.

Several heads of State and Government, as well as other national and foreign personalities, are expected to attend the inauguration of the next Angolan president, João Lourenço.

