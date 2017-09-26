25 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Singer Anabela Aya Wins Luanda Song Contest Big Prize

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan singer Anabela Aya won last Friday the Luanda Song Contest main prize with the song entitled ?Teu Nome? (Your Name) written by the music critic and songwriter Jomo Fortunato.

Anabela Aya, who competed with 12 other contestants, received one million kwanzas for winning the best singer prize category and AKZ 200, 000 for best voice.

The ceremony also awarded winners of varied categories, namely Damásio Brothers in the LAC/Unitel prize category, Isabel Chipaca for best lyrics and Trifena La Tangedora was elected best singing performance with the song "Provérbio".

Anabela Aya was also awarded best voice, while singer Kizua Gourgel received best production award.

Angola

New Day in Angola, Old Story in Equatorial Guinea

Oil-rich Angola and Equatorial Guinea have long shared the infamous distinction of having the longest-serving… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.