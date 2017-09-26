Angola: Singer Anabela Aya Wins Luanda Song Contest Big Prize

Luanda — The Angolan singer Anabela Aya won last Friday the Luanda Song Contest main prize with the song entitled ?Teu Nome? (Your Name) written by the music critic and songwriter Jomo Fortunato.

Anabela Aya, who competed with 12 other contestants, received one million kwanzas for winning the best singer prize category and AKZ 200, 000 for best voice.

The ceremony also awarded winners of varied categories, namely Damásio Brothers in the LAC/Unitel prize category, Isabel Chipaca for best lyrics and Trifena La Tangedora was elected best singing performance with the song "Provérbio".

Anabela Aya was also awarded best voice, while singer Kizua Gourgel received best production award.