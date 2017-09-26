Angola: Putin, Teresa May Among Invitees to Angolan President-Elect's Inauguration

Luanda — Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Teresa May could visit Angola for the first time if they accept the invitation to the inauguration ceremony of President-elect João Lourenço, which will take place on Tuesday, 26 , in the Republic Square, in Luanda.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Protocol programme, the President of Egypt and the Prime Minister of India will also be first time visitors among the 26 Heads of State and Government, representatives of international organizations, friends of Angola and other guests.

Zimbabwe Vice- President Phelekela Mphoko was the first international dignitary to arrive in the country, followed by the representative of East Timor's Head of State and the Portuguese President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Between Monday and Tuesday the country's capital is expected to receive the presidents of South Africa, DR Congo, Republic of Congo, Namibia, Zambia, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Sao Tome and Principe, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire and Uganda.

The special envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the German Chancellor, the vice presidents of Cuba and China are also expected in Luanda for João Lourenço's inauguration as President of the Republic of Angola.

The prime ministers of Ethiopia, Chad and the Central African Republic, as well as the former Namibian president Sam Nujoma and European Union President Durão Barroso are also invited to this state ceremony.

Other dignitaries expected to come to the ceremony are the special envoys of France, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mozambique and Brazil, the Secretary General of the Socialist International, members of international financial organizations and leaders of political parties of other countries and individuals.

João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço was confirmed President of the Republic on September 6, as a result of the general elections of last August 23.