Angola: Cloudy Sky Forecast On New President's Inauguration Day

Luanda — The National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics (INAMET) forecasts for Tuesday, September 26, day of the inauguration of Angola's new Head of State, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, a very cloudy sky, with the possibility of morning drizzle, in Luanda.

According to INAMET, on Tuesday, the Sun will rise at about 05.54 am and by 09.00 am the temperature in the country's capital will be 24 degrees centigrade.

The President-elect, following the general elections of last August 23, will be invested in the Republic Square, in Luanda City on Tuesday, in the presence of about 40,000 national and foreign guests.

According to INAMET, on Tuesday afternoon the maximum temperature will be 28 degrees centigrade.