Kenya: President Kenyatta Congratulates Kipchoge, Cherono

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto led Kenyans in uniting on social media to congratulate Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge Glady Cherono for winning the 2017 Berlin Marathon on Sunday.

Also to congratulate the Kenyan athletes were Olympic 800m champion and World record holder David Rudisha, the 2007 World 800m champion Janeth Jepkosgei and long distance runner Betsy Saina among other international athletes.

Machakos governor Alfred Mutua and his Uasin Gishu counterpart Jackson Mandago also praised the athlete's performances.

The commanding Kipchoge ran a highly tactical and brilliant race, clocking 2 hours, 03 minutes and 32 seconds while Cherono timed 2:20:23 as they both reclaimed the titles they won last in 2015.

"Congratulations Gladys Cherono on winning the 2017 women's @berlinmarathon. You have made us proud," said Kenyatta both on his twitter handle and Facebook page.

"You are, undoubtedly, the best marathon runner the world has ever seen," Kenyatta told Kipchoge after his accomplishment.

Kenyatta had before the race tweeted to psyche up Kipchoge and Wilson Kipsang, who had been tipped to break the World Record of 2:02:5. "My best wishes to @Kipsang_2_03_23 & @EliudKipchoge at the @BerlinMarathon. May the World Record fall #beatberlinwr #Magicalkenya #TeamKenya."

"Gladys Cherono wins the Berlin Marathon women's race as Valary Aiyabei comes third. We are proud of you. A great performance by Team Kenya," said Ruto. "Hearty congratulations to Eliud Kipchoge for winning the Berlin Marathon in 2:03:34, the fourth fastest time ever and to Felix Kandie for a third place finish. A spectacular run."

Rudisha said on his Facebook page and twitter handled: "Congratulation the great @EliudKipchoge for running a tactical race to win @berlinmarathon."

"Another Victoria from Gladys Cherono, we are proud of you," said Rudisha, the 2011 and 2015 World 800m champion.

"Congratulations Eliud Kipchoge and Gladys Cherono on winning the Berlin Marathon. Tunajivunia kuwa Wakenya," said Mutua.

"Congratulations Eliud Kipchoge for winning BMW Berlin Marathon men in 2:03:34 six seconds short of World record and compatriot Gladys Cherono for winning Women marathon with 2:20:21, Uasin Gishu County and the entire country is proud of you," said Mandago on his Facebook page.

"Congratulations Eliud Kipchoge the best marathoner ever," said Jepsogei with Saina, who represented Kenya in 10,000 at Rio Olympic Games adding. "Retweeted Nike+ Run Club (@NikeRunning): 2:03:32. The reign continues. Congratulations @EliudKipchoge on a courageous run in Berlin."