Kenya: Teachers Need More Training Says Report

A report assessing the pilot project of the new curriculum has proposed more training for teachers.

The report that was compiled by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development and Unicef has also proposed that the syllabus should be simplified to match the level of pupils and that content be reduced to make learning fun.

The new curriculum will be rolled out in January from nursery school to Standard Three across the country.

A total of 170,000 teachers are set to undergo training in December in readiness for the roll-out that will see training of children move away from an examination oriented system to skills acquisition.

FLEXIBLE LEARNING

The report that will be critical in the implementation of the new system also points out that learning is flexible and focuses on pupils while lessons have become more lively and slow learners are able to catch up.

Teachers interviewed in the report said pupils can now explore their abilities since there are several activities.

They also said instilling values in learners has been made easier.

The teachers added that the burden of marking homework has reduced as pupils are able to work in groups and learn.

The interaction between teachers and pupils has been enhanced, they said. However, the monitoring report says that the current 8-4-4 system is simpler.

SHORTCOMINGS

Other shortcomings pointed out in the proposed curriculum are that lessons are too many and it takes a long time to plan.

Some say that it is too easy and shallow for learners, the termly themes are not clear and that it will be difficult to teach without learning materials and reference books.

Another difficulty with the new curriculum that was pointed out during the piloting was the assessment of pupils without marks.

Parents say that they are aware of the new changes because children were sharing information about it with them

"Parents are involved in instilling values and discipline, following up on the child's learning progress, keeping track of assessment and health of the child and involvement in provision of resources," adds the report.

According to the report, teacher interpretation of design stands at 85.4 per cent.