Ghana: Ningo-Prampram District Assembly Organises Town Hall Meeting

press release

The District Chief Executive, (DCE) for Ningo-Prampram, Hon. Jonathan Teye Doku, has stressed the need to support initiatives aimed at raising the standard of living of the people.

Mr Doku mentioned the One-District One-Factory, One-Village One-Dam, Small Business, Water For All and Sanitation Projects as critical national development initiatives that required attention.

He, therefore, urged all stakeholders to work closely with the District Assembly to identify other areas of interest for consideration under the $1 Million Dollar per Constituency programme.

He was addressing the maiden edition of the Town Hall Meeting which was organized by the Ministry of Information in collaboration with the District Assembly.

Mr Benjamin Ayikwei Armah, District Co-ordinating Director, Ningo Prampram, in a statement, pledged Government's commitment to the national development process while calling on all stakeholders to join hands together to work to move the District forward.

Town Hall Meetings are designed to provide platforms for Local and national politicians as well as Members of Parliament to meet their constituents to discuss developmental and other issues related to the well-being of the people.

The theme for the meeting was "Disseminating information on Government policies, programmes and activities."

Source: ISD (Vida Dzakah)