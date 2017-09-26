26 September 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Ningo-Prampram District Assembly Organises Town Hall Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The District Chief Executive, (DCE) for Ningo-Prampram, Hon. Jonathan Teye Doku, has stressed the need to support initiatives aimed at raising the standard of living of the people.

Mr Doku mentioned the One-District One-Factory, One-Village One-Dam, Small Business, Water For All and Sanitation Projects as critical national development initiatives that required attention.

He, therefore, urged all stakeholders to work closely with the District Assembly to identify other areas of interest for consideration under the $1 Million Dollar per Constituency programme.

He was addressing the maiden edition of the Town Hall Meeting which was organized by the Ministry of Information in collaboration with the District Assembly.

Mr Benjamin Ayikwei Armah, District Co-ordinating Director, Ningo Prampram, in a statement, pledged Government's commitment to the national development process while calling on all stakeholders to join hands together to work to move the District forward.

Town Hall Meetings are designed to provide platforms for Local and national politicians as well as Members of Parliament to meet their constituents to discuss developmental and other issues related to the well-being of the people.

The theme for the meeting was "Disseminating information on Government policies, programmes and activities."

Source: ISD (Vida Dzakah)

Ghana

Monetary Policy Committee Maintains Policy Rate At 21 Per Cent

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Bank of Ghana (BoG) has decided to maintain the monetary policy rate at 21 per cent. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.