Sudan: Minister of Justice Meets WIPO Deputy Director - General

Geneva. — Minister of Justice, Dr Idris Ibrahim Jameel met the Deputy Director -General of the World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO) in the presence of Director of WIPO Regional Office for Arab countries , Waleed Abdul-Naser at the organization Headquarters in Geneva,Switzerland.

The Minister appreciated the existing cooperation between Sudan and WIPO within framework of agreement signed between Sudan and the organization 2013.

The meeting reviewed programs being implemented by WIPO Experts in Sudan in coordination with Sudan permanent miss ion in Geneva that set to raise awareness of intellectual properties.

Dr Jameel asked WIPO To support Sudan in areas of capacity building, training and employment of the Sudanese highly qualified cadres.

WIPO Deputy Director-General , for his part, cited programs and assistance provided by the organization especially for the developing and the least developed countries.

The Director of WIPO Regional Office for Arab countries, Waleed Abdul-Naser commended level of coordination and cooperation between the organization and Sudan , referring to technical view provided by the organization to develop the intellectual property laws and system in Sudan.