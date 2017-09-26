Cameroon: 72nd UN Ordinary General Assembly - First Lady Had a Fruitful Interactive Session

Chantal Biya during her stay in New York joined her peers to advocate a better future for children, peace and development.

This 72nd session of the UN Ordinary General Assembly has been a very hectic and engaging programme for the presidential couple of Cameroon, and most particularly, for First Lady Chantal Biya. This meeting came at a time when the world at large is reeling with news of natural disasters, conflicts and their resultant refugee crises, terrorism threats, escalating tensions between nations. Being UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Education and Social Inclusion as well as UNAIDS Special Ambassador, Cameroon's First Lady has the responsibility to help define the paths that would usher the rest of the world's most underprivileged populace unto their individual and collective destinies. Finding the solutions to these complex matters of governance meant long hours of intricate negotiations, dedicated attention at meetings and unparalleled decorum at dinner receptions. For Mrs Biya, her presence at the UN General Assembly was not meant only to accompany her husband and follow with keen interest his address to this august body, it also meant taking part in two dinner galas, both hosted by the US First Couple, Donald and Melania Trump. While the first was the usual diplomatic reception offered by the American First Couple as part of the UNGA customs and traditions, the second gala was more business-like and "For First Ladies Only". It was a platform were Chantal's passion for supporting children was felt and at which her devotion to selfless humanitarian action on her fellow Mothers-of-nations. Her eyes glowed with satisfaction as she heard Mrs Trump sound the same notes of advocacy against the policies that bring injustice, promote strife, encourage tyranny and leave the world's youth with a feeling of dreadful hopelessness regarding their future. By the end of the reception, the charm of Cameroon's First Lady had visibly won the respect and admiration of her peers. However, for the Presidential Couple and their accompanying delegation, this session of the 72nd UNGA has now ended. But for Chantal Biya, this is just a continuation. As far as her efforts are concerned, the stage has been set for yet another round of laudable combat for the alleviation of poverty, the emancipation of the girl child, the pursuit of peace initiatives, the empowerment of the underprivileged and protection of children.