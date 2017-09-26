26 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Demolitions Leave Hundreds Homeless

By By Geofrey Kimani News@tz.nationmedia.com

More than 100 Ishozi families in the Busanye Forest Reserve in Misenyi District had their houses demolished and crops set to fire last week.

The operation was led by Misenyi District Commissioner Denis Mwila. The DC said the villagers were issued with a five-month notice from May 6 to voluntarily evacuate, but they didn't comply.

He noted that more than 1,000 hectares of the forest had been destroyed by human activities, including felling trees for charcoal making.

"Busanye Forest Reserve covers 7,000 hectares. The remaining vegetation must be protected from encroachment," he stressed. But the villagers claim they bought their land legally. One of them, Mr Ali Ismail, said he had been living in Ishozi Village said to be in the forest reserve, since the 1960s. "Despite the ultimatum I did not have land to move to," he said.

Misenyi Municipal Council Chairman Projestus Tegamaisho said many villagers had not been following legal procedures to acquire land. In addition, he said the Municipal Council was set to deploy militia police to guard the forest reserve.

