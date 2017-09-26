Zimbabwe: Successionists At War

HIGHER education minister Jonathan Moyo continues to kick dust right in the face of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, this time intimating that Zanu PF's number two was violating party statutes by threatening to take their politburo spat to the courts.

The two have long rowed bitterly over President Robert Mugabe's succession despite the now 93-year-old repeatedly insisting he won't retire.

Moyo and his G40 faction have made defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi their succession choice while the rival Lacoste group is rallying behind Mnangagwa.

The higher education minister suggested on Twitter that Mnangagwa had gone rogue.

This follows a decision by the embattled VP to demand the retraction of Moyo's claims that Mnangagwa forced veteran broadcaster Godfrey Majonga's to jump off a Harare apartment when the two had clashed at a girlfriend's lodgings.

Majonga, according to a Moyo video exposition of Mnangagwa's alleged transgressions, was given a difficult choice of either sitting on a hot stove plate or jumping off the flat by the powerful politician.

A frightened Majonga, now Zimbabwe Media Commission chair, is said to have chosen the latter option, leading to his permanent disability. Majonga now moves on a wheelchair.

Mnangagwa is under fire for claimed attempts to dethrone President Robert Mugabe through an elaborate strategy aimed at capturing key State institutions considered strategic to his pursuit of the Presidency.

Moyo, a one-time ally to Mnangagwa, has pulled all the stops to incriminate the VP, his efforts climaxing in the compilation of a 72-minute video which purportedly links his rival to the coup plot.

The VP was given the right of reply and according to President Mugabe, he has since compiled an 85-page response but has been held back from presenting it to the politburo by poor health.

And in an interesting twist to the saga, Mnangagwa has since instructed his lawyers to demand a retraction of the claims by Moyo within a seven-day period or face a $3 million civil suit.

Asked to for comment by a local private weekly, a defiant Moyo dared Mnangagwa to proceed with the suit, promising the VP a bruising legal battle.

He questioned why the VP had taken more than a month to respond.

Bring it on!

He added: "Otherwise let me say, in the strongest possible terms, that in the interest of truth and justice as well as in the public interest, I'm ready to meet VP Mnangagwa in court over this matter anytime.

"And let me add that it would be a terrible mistake for anyone to think that the material in that politburo video was put together and presented in the manner it was without due consideration of the facts and the law."

But as the intense rivalry between the G40 proponent and the Team Lacoste godfather draws closer to spilling into the courts, Moyo on Monday took to his favourite communication channel, in comments that cast Mnangagwa as a rogue who was taking Zanu PF politburo matters to the courts.

"VP Mnangagwa has threatened to sue me for over $3m over Majonga matter. Pity he is taking Politburo matters to court. Ok!" Moyo tweeted.

Zanu PF has ordinarily kept its politburo issues a closely guarded secret. But Moyo's video expose of Mnangagwa's alleged plotting was leaked to the media after the politburo presentation.

Meanwhile, the tiff between Moyo and Mnangagwa has dominated Zanu PF's factional fights for nearly two years.

While the VP has seemingly perpetrated his alleged schemes with virtually no public comment, Moyo has not relented in putting the Midlands strongman on the back foot.

President Mugabe told a Zanu PF rally in Gweru over recently that Moyo has not hidden his intentions to take Mnangagwa to the cleaners.

This is after the ambitious VP allegedly disowned the then Information Minister and a group of Zanu PF provincial chairs who had all bought into Mnangagwa's 2004 plot to stage a smart coup against the Zimbabwean leader.

The incident happened just before Zanu PF had its elective congress in 2004.