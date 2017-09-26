Zimbabwe: ZRP Boss Charamba to Testify Against Cop Who Called Her an Idiot

A JUNIOR police officer will go on trial next month for allegedly calling ZRP national spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba, an idiot.

James Mabasa, 38, landed in the dock after he allegedly sent a message to a WhatsApp group insulting Charamba for not condemning public lawlessness.

According to prosecutor Francesca Mukumbiri, Mabasa wrote, "The police used to hold meetings with magistrates and other law enforcement stakeholders to map a way forward, reducing lawlessness, but now it's the other way round; the public have meetings with lawyers on ways to disregard police.

"The public relations office is headed by an idiot who doesn't know that she has to encourage the public to be compliant to the police."

The message was allegedly sent to the WhatsApp group on May 15 this year and then anonymously forwarded to CID Homicide.

Investigations established that the phone used to send the message belonged to Mabasa and a follow-up was made leading to his arrest at his workplace.

Court heard he was searched and the mobile phone was found in his possession and the offending message was also discovered in the gadget.

Mabasa reportedly tried to destroy his phone by smashing it on the floor in bid to get rid of the evidence of the message.

He had been removed from remand last week after Charamba failed to turn up for the trial.

He was however called back after prosecutor Mukumbiri told court that the ZRP spokesman could not attend the hearing because she was away on national duty.

Charamba is expected to testify against Mabasa on October 5 this year.

Reports say the junior officer has since been fired from the police following over the case. He was based at Police General Headquarters (PGHQ).