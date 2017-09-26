Thyolo Golf Club golfer Sangwani Hara made history in Optichem Golf tournament held on Sunday at Mulanje Golf Club by winning his maiden championship.

Hara achieved the feat by defeating 66 other golfers to win in the men's category with 42 points.

Tony Chiwaya was second with 41 points while Rajeev Rawat Singh who is Thyolo Golf Club golf captain, finished on third with 40 points.

In the ladies category it was another spectacular performance for Connie Muguvu Karuku who defended the title for three consecutive times at Mulanje Golf club.

Muguvu Karuku posted 34 points followed by Bose Kamphulusa who finished second to seal the podium position in a competition that attracted five ladies.

Hara was over the moon and did not hide his excitement with the first ever golf championship trophy.

"Today is a great day for me. I would like to thank Optichem for sponsoring this tournament for another the third time," Hara said.

"I would like to say that this should turn into a major annual event in the country."

Muguvu Karuku said defending the title for a third consecutive time was special.

"I would like to thank Optichem for this competition at Mulanje Golf Club. You are quite sure that I have been here on the winners podium for the time now," Muguvu Karuku said.

Bobbly Singh, Optichem Malawi 2000 Limited, leading fertilizer manufacturing company in Malawi, applauded the golfers for turning out in large numbers, making the competition a success.

"It's a great moment to be here. We are happy to see that golfers have come from Zomba, Blantyre, Nchalo, Lilongwe and we are most grateful to the one who has come all the way from Mzuzu," Singh said.

He also said promised that the competition would be sponsored again next year as among others it gives them a platform to interact with their customers.

Optichem also donated K100,000 towards the maintenance of the golf course.