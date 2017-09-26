Malawi Government has endorsed Mzuzu University (Mzuni) Council's decision to increase students tuition fees from K300 000 to K350 000 per year and the students union plan a protest demonstration.

The inflation-linked rise has been approved by Mzuni Council during its 56th ordinary meeting, according to a statement announcing the new fees structure seen by Nyasa Times.

Mzuni has also set fees for upgrading students in the face-to-face programme at K400 000 per year while open distance learners will be paying K300 000 per year.

Mzuni Students Representative Council (Musrec) president Wazamazama Katatu said the students are not amused with the rise of the tuition fees and its timing.

Musrec has sisnce threatened to hold demonstrations on the matter.

However, Mzuni spokesperson Chigo Gondwe-Chokani said during the meeting "the students were represented."

Last years, an increase of students financial contribution from K250 000 to K280 000 per year sparked protests at Mzuni after students argued the proposed hike was unrealistic considering the country's tough economic climate.