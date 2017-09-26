26 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Kenyatta Receives Credentials From 10 New Envoys

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday received credentials from 10 incoming envoys.

The President welcomed the new diplomats at a ceremony at State House, Nairobi, where he told them that he looked forward to cooperating with them in advancing the interest of Kenya and that of their respective countries.

"I welcome you to Kenya and look forward to working with you for the mutual benefits of our nations," said President Kenyatta.

The envoys included Cherdkiat Atthakor (Thailand), Dragan Zupanjevac (Serbia), Herman Ivan Glavic (Chile), Noah Gal Gendler (Israel), Sheidu Omeiza Momoh (Nigeria) and Nicholas Nihon (Belgium).

Others were Anna Jardfelt (Sweden) Francisca Ashietey (Ghana), Loh Seck Tiong (Malaysia) and Nguyen Kim Doanh (Vietnam).

The Ambassador of Chile said he has been given mandate to develop a foreign policy strategy that will be of mutual benefit to Chile and Kenya, which he said is Africa's "most dynamic region."

The ceremony was also attended by the Head of the Public Service, Mr Joseph Kinyua, and officials from the Foreign Affairs Ministry led by Principal Secretary Monica Juma.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.