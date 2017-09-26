Kenya: Raila Odinga Drags Safaricom Into Poll Dispute

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga has dragged leading telecommunications firm Safaricom into the election dispute.

Mr Odinga on Tuesday asked Safaricom, which was contracted by IEBC, to explain delays in transmission of August 8 election results.

The delays, he said, gave room to the manipulation of the results relayed to the national tallying centre at Bomas.

Mr Odinga threatened court action against six individuals he claimed were part of the scheme he claims denied him victory.

Nasa, he said, would institute private prosecution against the employees.

"It is a matter of public record that Safaricom was contracted by IEBC to transmit election results from the Kiems kits at polling stations to the IEBC servers," said Mr Odinga.

"It has come to our knowledge that one of these VPNs terminated at a cloud server registered in Spain but operated in France under control of OT-Morpho. Both VPNs were fully paid for by IEBC."

"However VPNs from Safaricom terminating locally were never set up."

He said Nasa would, by extension, sue Safaricom parent company Vodafone.

