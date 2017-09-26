25 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President José Eduardo Dos Santos Meets Portuguese Counterpart

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos, held a courtesy meeting with his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, on Monday afternoon.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is in Luanda since Monday to attend on Tuesday the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Republic, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, elected after the general elections of last August 23.

The meeting lasted nearly 20 minutes.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, shortly after his arrival in Luanda, Marcelo de Sousa said that, as they were aware of what was happening in Angola, naturally the Portuguese were the first to express what they understood was very important, "the President-elect and the reaffirmation of a fraternal relationship between the two peoples and States. "

He considered that the trip to Angola is the reaffirmation of the feelings of the Portuguese regarding the Angolan people and of what is the fraternity, not only between the two peoples, but also between the two States.

