25 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Musician Heat Up Feasts of Pango Aluquém

Tagged:

Related Topics

Caxito — The Angolan musician Baló Januário is the main attraction of the show poster allusive to the 46th anniversary of the municipality of Pango Aluquém, Bengo province, which is celebrated on October 1st, said Monday in Caxito, the Social Sector adviser of the local administration, José Miguel.

Speaking to Angop, the official said that the festivities for the anniversary of Pango Aluquém will run from September 28 to October 1 and will also feature artists namely Taklim Slezz, Dom Manix, Voices of the Nambua and Titi Matias, as well as exhibitions of play.

The event agenda includes football matches in the women's and men's arena, lectures and an ecumenical worship in favor of peace and national reconciliation.

The municipality of Pango Aluquém has an estimated population of 6,571 inhabitants, which is mainly engaged in agriculture, hunting, fishing and rudimentary trade.

Angola

Inauguration2017 - DR Congo's Joseph Kabila in Luanda

The president of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Joseph Kabila, arrived in Luanda on Tuesday to attend the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.