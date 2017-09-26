Angolan Musician Heat Up Feasts of Pango Aluquém

Caxito — The Angolan musician Baló Januário is the main attraction of the show poster allusive to the 46th anniversary of the municipality of Pango Aluquém, Bengo province, which is celebrated on October 1st, said Monday in Caxito, the Social Sector adviser of the local administration, José Miguel.

Speaking to Angop, the official said that the festivities for the anniversary of Pango Aluquém will run from September 28 to October 1 and will also feature artists namely Taklim Slezz, Dom Manix, Voices of the Nambua and Titi Matias, as well as exhibitions of play.

The event agenda includes football matches in the women's and men's arena, lectures and an ecumenical worship in favor of peace and national reconciliation.

The municipality of Pango Aluquém has an estimated population of 6,571 inhabitants, which is mainly engaged in agriculture, hunting, fishing and rudimentary trade.