25 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cuanza Sul - One Dead, Thirty-Five Injured in Macon Bus Accident

Sumbe — One person died and thirty-five others injured after a passenger bus belonging to Macon company overturned in the early hours of Monday on Chingo hill in Sumbe city, coastal Cuanza Sul province, according to a note released by Firefighter Department.

The ill-fated bus, with the registration plate LD-64-34.EE, was on route to Benguela province from Luanda, added the source which blamed the accident on high speed.

The thirty-five wounded reached the local "17 de Setembro" hospital at 00h:30 for treatment, confirmed the head of surgery and orthopedics at the first aid unit of the "17 de Setembro" hospital, Nicolau Xavier Kandemba.

He stressed that the worrying case is of a young man who suffered dramatic amputations in one of the upper limbs who was moved to the operating ward where he underwent a surgery that ended with success.

